Man accused of stealing $550 in hammocks from Upper Macungie warehouse

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A 36-year-old Allentown man is accused of stealing $550 worth of merchandise from an Easy Post warehouse in Upper Macungie Township.

Officials say an Easy Post employee reported the theft of three "Sierra Madre" hammocks and one hammock shield from the warehouse on April 3.

The items were recovered at a pawn shop in Bethlehem, whose records indicate a Joseph Serrao sold the items to the shop on Dec. 5.

Serrao was a former employee at Easy Post. He is facing charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property.