Man allegedly brawls with state trooper, barges into Allentown home

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities allege a man fought with a state trooper who stopped to break up an argument on an Allentown street corner Sunday night.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper had just left Lehigh County Central Booking about 8:20 p.m. Sunday, when he happened upon what appeared to be a domestic disturbance near Turner and Eighth streets. The trooper separated the two, and the man identified himself as Jamir West.

The pair allegedly took off running, and the trooper chased West, who ran east on Turner Street and into alley, according to court records. When the trooper caught up with him, West allegedly started kicking and punching and ended up on top of the trooper during the ensuing struggle.

West broke free during the fight and scaled a wooden fence. The trooper reported seeing him run onto someone’s porch and hearing a woman scream.

When the trooper got to the porch, West ran out of the house and started fighting with the trooper again. As the two fought, they broke a window in the house.

The homeowner and Allentown police helped take West into custody, and the trooper was treated at the hospital for cuts and abrasions.

The residents of a home in the 100 block of North Eighth Street told police they were making dinner, when the doorbell rang. Moments later, West barged through their door, refused to leave and held the door shut. Police said there were also several children in the house.

The residents finally managed to force West out the door. As they did, the trooper asked them for help and to call 911. One of the residents said hit West with a wooden kitchen chair several times and helped restrain him until officers arrived.

Authorities charged West, no known address, with aggravated assault, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. District Judge Donna Butler arraigned the 31-year-old Monday morning, setting bail at $80,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1.