Man arrested for robbing Allentown Domino's at gunpoint
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was arrested after robbing an Allentown Domino's late Friday night, Allentown police said.
Jamar McMillon, 36, of Allentown, went into the store on 2 East Susquehanna Street around 11 p.m. and demanded money at gunpoint.
The weapon later turned out to be a BB gun.
McMillon fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Employees pursued him, detained him and held him until police arrived.
McMillion was arrested near the store.
McMillon is charged with robbery, theft by deception and simple assault.
