Man charged after trying to attack Easton police with flammable devices, machete

EASTON, Pa. - A man was charged with attempted homicide after police say he repeatedly tried to attack officers and put an Easton neighborhood in substantial danger.

Easton police said Jeffrey Folkner, 27, was arrested after punching his roommate, throwing flammable devices at police and coming at officers with a machete.

Police initially responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 600 block of Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

At the scene, a 32-year-old man with visible injuries told police his roommate, Folkner, punched him and hit him with a baseball bat inside the home.

Folkner refused to come out of the home and repeatedly tried attacking police.

Officials said he threw a large air conditioner out a second-floor window. He then threw incendiary devices at police and nearby vehicles, and is believed to have fired two gunshots inside the home.

The Molotov cocktails caused a fire at a store at North Seventh and Pearl Street and almost lit a police vehicle on fire.

A special response team, the fire department and other emergency responders were called to the scene to put out the fire and contain Folkner.

Sometime around 2 a.m., police said Folkner exited the house with a large machete and went towards officers. Police said he was not complying with numerous verbal commands, so they deployed a device to disarm him and take him into custody.

Inside the home, police found a shotgun and ammunition, a BB gun, two metal AR-15 magazines and a gas can.

Folkner is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, arson, risking catastrophe, incendiary devices, simple assault and harassment. He was arraigned separately on charges of simple assault and harassment in the beating of his roommate.

Folkner is being held in Northampton County Prison on $55,000 bail.

On Wednesday, all charges were held for court at Folkner's preliminary hearing. His formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.