Man convicted in Route 33 trooper shooting to be sentenced Friday
The man convicted of attempted murder for opening fire on two state troopers on Route 33 will learn his fate Friday.
Dozens of state troopers packed a courtroom for the sentencing hearing of Daniel Clary in Northampton County.
He was convicted of shooting and critically wounding Cpl. Seth Kelly, who was helping Trooper Ryan Seiple arrest Clary.
Clary was pulled over for speeding and later failed sobriety tests.
He resisted arrest and was hit with a stun gun, but broke free and grabbed a gun from his vehicle, opening fire on Kelly and Seiple.
The battle along the highway was captured on police dashcam video, which was released after the trial.
