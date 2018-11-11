Man sent to hospital in Allentown after gun discharges into his pants
In Allentown, a man is lucky to be alive after a gun he was carrying went off into his pants.
Police descended on the area of Fourth and Liberty streets overnight for a report of gunfire.
Investigators determined a gun discharged into a man's pants by accident.
Police say he was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.
