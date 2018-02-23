Man shot in the arm outside Allentown nightclub
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.
Police say a man was leaving DejaVu nightclub in the 300 block of Hamilton Street when he was shot just after 2 a.m.
Police said he was hit once in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said is not cooperating with police.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Before the event even started, they were jamming!Read More »
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say
- Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say