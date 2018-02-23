Man shot in the face in Allentown
May have been accidental, investigation continues
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man is in critical condition after being shot in the face Thursday night in Allentown.
According to the Allentown Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 15th Street.
Police say the man may be 18 years old but that’s unconfirmed.
A neighbor told 69 News the victim and another person may have been examining or cleaning the gun when it went off.
The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
69 News will update the story whenever more details become available.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Planners updated on Five City Center, Lafayette College projects
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) Thursday heard reviews and associated planner's comments on City Center Lehigh Valley's Five City Center Office Tower, and Lafayette College's proposed expansion of dormitories into an...Read More »
- Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
- Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night
- Witness recalls scene of deadly Lehigh Valley conduit collapse
- Man shot in the face in Allentown
- Prosecution begins grilling Mayor Pawlowski in pay-to-play trial
- Affordable housing in Lehigh Valley out of reach for many
Latest From The Newsroom
- Police searching for missing man with dementia
- Man shot in the face in Allentown
- Pa. Senate leaders, US congressmen sue over district map
- Franklin Street Station on track for opening of gastropub
- FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests
- Updated Planners updated on Five City Center, Lafayette College projects
- Hearing on fracking draws dozens, many opposed
- Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night
- Gov. Mifflin parents sound off about safety concerns
- Witness recalls scene of deadly Lehigh Valley conduit collapse