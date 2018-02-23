Man shot in the face in Allentown

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A young man is in critical condition after being shot in the face Thursday night in Allentown.

According to the Allentown Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 15th Street.

Police say the man may be 18 years old but that’s unconfirmed.

A neighbor told 69 News the victim and another person may have been examining or cleaning the gun when it went off.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

69 News will update the story whenever more details become available.

