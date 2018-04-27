Man shot, killed in Allentown parking lot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a homicide.

Juan Sanchez, 24, died at the hospital Thursday night after being shot multiples in Allentown, according to Lehigh County Coroner Scott Grim.

His death was ruled a homicide.

It happened in a parking lot near Linden and Race streets around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m.

Police swarmed the area looking for a suspect.

Allentown police said they are actively investigating and searching for a suspect in the case.

A police cruiser and crime scene tape remained at the scene Friday.

Police could not release any other details and said more information is expected to come later Friday morning from Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin.

Anyone with information should call Allentown police at 610-437-7721.