Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges

69 News Gregory Lewis, left, and Vaughn Felix

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men previously charged in multiple homicides and robberies are now facing new robbery charges.

Authorities in Northampton County have added the January 5, 2017 armed robbery at an AT&T store in Bethlehem Township to the list of charges against Gregory Lewis and Vaughn Felix.

According to the latest charges, Lewis and Felix robbed the Nazareth Pike AT&T store at gunpoint and locked two employees in a closet.

Both men are already facing charges in connection with homicides in Berks and Northampton counties and a string of robberies in the Lehigh Valley and Warren County, New Jersey.

They allegedly made off with more than $49,000 worth of electronics.