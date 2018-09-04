Lehigh Valley

Mold continues to affect students returning to school at area districts

Sep 04, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a week-long delay, students at Western Salisbury Elementary are finally returning to the classrooms, but not in their building.

"The plan as it stands now is the students will return to school tomorrow, grades K, 1 and 2 are going to be housed at Harry S. Truman Elementary School. Grades 3, 4 and 5 will be housed at Salisbury Middle School," said Superintendent of Salisbury Township School District Randy Ziegenfuss. ​

The school shakeup comes after high levels of mold were found in Western Salisbury Elementary just days before the first day of school, sparking cleanup and remediation efforts.

"We continued to test and remediate and levels have decreased but there's still enough mold that it's not considered healthy and not safe and we're not comfortable," said Ziegenfuss. ​

Ziegenfuss said crews are not only working to remove the mold, but to figure out the root cause of it, which is an issue spanning multiple districts.

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School in Monroe County is still closed because of mold and students are on a rotating schedule.

Two East Stroudsburg elementary schools were back in session Tuesday following a week's delay because of mold. ​

Meanwhile, Ziegenfuss said he appreciates everyone's cooperation and hopes to have Western back up and running within the next two weeks.

"Doing our best to make sure this is a productive start to the year for the students at Western Salisbury Elementary," he said. 

Ziegenfuss said Western Elementary students will not be doubling up on classrooms and will not have to make up the days they missed. 

Students and staff will return to their newly assigned classrooms on Wednesday. That plan will be in place through Friday, Sept. 14.

