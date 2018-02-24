Lehigh Valley

Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend

Big trucks and even more dirt.

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 10:26 PM EST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 10:26 PM EST

Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the event even started, they were jamming!

Fans crammed into Allentown's PPL center, ready for a monster show.

The kind where the competition gets iced, and somebody drives away with a really, really big trophy.

The sport that just watching, will leave you feeling like a winner.

"My mom told me and I'm like 'yaaaaaaayyyy'!" says 9-year-old Aaron Delprado.

It's Monster Jam, and it's been bringing excitement to the PPL Center since it first opened in 2014.

A group of kids head up their headphones. Buckle up, they say - it's going to be loud.

First, the lights dimmed, and then, out roared the monsters.

The trucks played a first round of racing...green light...and go!

They race around one lap and cross the finish line before the other driver.

The trucks have personalities of their own: zombies, dogs, spikes, lights, girl power in two trucks - driven by female drivers.

Then 10-year-old Ethan Pinguelo shows us his plush truck he brought with him: Megaladon.

It's the truck shaped like a shark, that really sinks its teeth into its competition.

"They're very strong so they could destroy a lot of stuff," Ethan explains.

It's a larger-than-life experience, with 100 truckloads of dirty, good-old fashioned fun.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable - for an undeniable reason.

Ten-year-old Daniel Schiffert grins, "It's for the fans!"

The Show Schedule for Monster Jam® at PPL Center:

Saturday, February 24th at 1:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 25th at 1:00pm
 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERT

There is 1 area under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:25 AM

  • W 8 mph
  • 89%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Man critical after being shot in the face in Allentown
69 News

Man critical after being shot in the face in Allentown

Prosecution begins grilling Mayor Pawlowski in pay-to-play trial

Prosecution begins grilling Mayor Pawlowski in pay-to-play trial

Affordable housing in Lehigh Valley out of reach for many

Affordable housing in Lehigh Valley out of reach for many

Pa. Turnpike commission calls death a 'freak accident'

Pa. Turnpike commission calls death a 'freak accident'

Pawlowski heard on tape confronting former campaign manager Mike Fleck

Pawlowski heard on tape confronting former campaign manager Mike Fleck

DA Morganelli unveils plan to curb gun violence

DA Morganelli unveils plan to curb gun violence

FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests

FERC responds to numerous PennEast rehearing requests

Allentown Arts Commission announces Artist-in-Residence program
iStock

Allentown Arts Commission announces Artist-in-Residence program

Bethlehem mayor says city is strong, keeps progressing

Bethlehem mayor says city is strong, keeps progressing

Truck driver killed after Lehigh Tunnel beam falls
69 News

Truck driver killed after Lehigh Tunnel beam falls

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski returns to stand in corruption trial

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski returns to stand in corruption trial

Tax Act impacts PPL earnings, stock issuance

Tax Act impacts PPL earnings, stock issuance

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski back on the stand

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Allentown Council OKs more off-campus housing in West End

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

Spring-Ford girls get the better of Boyertown in District I game

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

DeSales to play for both conference titles; Moravian men advance to finals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Nazareth, Emmaus boys advance to District 11-6A quarterfinals

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica
69 News

Varone's hat trick lifts Phantoms in comeback win at Utica

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

Allentown committee discusses off-campus housing

ASD holds community forum on school safety

ASD holds community forum on school safety

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound
69 News

Jack-knifed tractor trailer snarls traffic on I-78 westbound

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager
69 News

Pawlowski testifies he had no idea city vendors hired his campaign manager

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Pietrobon named head football coach at ACCHS

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'
69 News

Mayor Ed Pawlowski takes stand in jovial mood, says 'not guilty'

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Warm weather impacts summertime-based businesses

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Sands Bethlehem casino bid invalidated by Pa. Gaming Control Board

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary
69 News

Mini van crashes into pole outside Luis Ramos Elementary

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Frack ban hearing to be held for public at LCCC

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Easton Main Street Initiatives moves location

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Nazareth pair plead guilty in rape of unconscious woman

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Home visits to be administered by police after Naloxone revival

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme
69 News

Allentown Mayor Pawlowski takes the stand, denies involvement in pay-to-play scheme

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County
69 News

Sands Bethlehem submits winning bid to build mini-casino in Mercer County

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map
69 News

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

New options available for cancer prevention, treatment

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial
69 News

Allentown mayor takes stand in his federal corruption trial

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial
69 News

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski expected to testify Wednesday in corruption trial

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Easton Area parents concerned about school safety

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school
69 News

Allentown residents enthusiastic about new school

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Bethlehem amending its zoning laws

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

Allentown Council delays vote on Pawlowski picks, gets malware brief

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run
69 News

2 injured in Allentown hit-and-run

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

LCCC closes all campuses due to security threat; Classes to resume Wednesday

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

Outraged homeowners begin legal challenge against FERC, PennEast pipeline

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show

New surprises in store for Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Local students rally for change after Florida school shooting

Local students rally for change after Florida school shooting

WWII veteran laid to rest in Bethlehem

WWII veteran laid to rest in Bethlehem

Residents fight for their land against PennEast pipeline

Residents fight for their land against PennEast pipeline

Early end Tuesday to testimony in Allentown pay-to-play trial

Early end Tuesday to testimony in Allentown pay-to-play trial

Allentown council wants answers on city's recent malware attack

Allentown council wants answers on city's recent malware attack