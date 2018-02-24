Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the event even started, they were jamming!

Fans crammed into Allentown's PPL center, ready for a monster show.

The kind where the competition gets iced, and somebody drives away with a really, really big trophy.

The sport that just watching, will leave you feeling like a winner.

"My mom told me and I'm like 'yaaaaaaayyyy'!" says 9-year-old Aaron Delprado.

It's Monster Jam, and it's been bringing excitement to the PPL Center since it first opened in 2014.

A group of kids head up their headphones. Buckle up, they say - it's going to be loud.

First, the lights dimmed, and then, out roared the monsters.

The trucks played a first round of racing...green light...and go!

They race around one lap and cross the finish line before the other driver.

The trucks have personalities of their own: zombies, dogs, spikes, lights, girl power in two trucks - driven by female drivers.

Then 10-year-old Ethan Pinguelo shows us his plush truck he brought with him: Megaladon.

It's the truck shaped like a shark, that really sinks its teeth into its competition.

"They're very strong so they could destroy a lot of stuff," Ethan explains.

It's a larger-than-life experience, with 100 truckloads of dirty, good-old fashioned fun.

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable - for an undeniable reason.

Ten-year-old Daniel Schiffert grins, "It's for the fans!"

The Show Schedule for Monster Jam® at PPL Center:

Saturday, February 24th at 1:00pm

Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm

Sunday, February 25th at 1:00pm

