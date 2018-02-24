Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Big trucks and even more dirt.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Before the event even started, they were jamming!
Fans crammed into Allentown's PPL center, ready for a monster show.
The kind where the competition gets iced, and somebody drives away with a really, really big trophy.
The sport that just watching, will leave you feeling like a winner.
"My mom told me and I'm like 'yaaaaaaayyyy'!" says 9-year-old Aaron Delprado.
It's Monster Jam, and it's been bringing excitement to the PPL Center since it first opened in 2014.
A group of kids head up their headphones. Buckle up, they say - it's going to be loud.
First, the lights dimmed, and then, out roared the monsters.
The trucks played a first round of racing...green light...and go!
They race around one lap and cross the finish line before the other driver.
The trucks have personalities of their own: zombies, dogs, spikes, lights, girl power in two trucks - driven by female drivers.
Then 10-year-old Ethan Pinguelo shows us his plush truck he brought with him: Megaladon.
It's the truck shaped like a shark, that really sinks its teeth into its competition.
"They're very strong so they could destroy a lot of stuff," Ethan explains.
It's a larger-than-life experience, with 100 truckloads of dirty, good-old fashioned fun.
Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable - for an undeniable reason.
Ten-year-old Daniel Schiffert grins, "It's for the fans!"
The Show Schedule for Monster Jam® at PPL Center:
Saturday, February 24th at 1:00pm
Saturday, February 24th at 7:00pm
Sunday, February 25th at 1:00pm
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Before the event even started, they were jamming!Read More »
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say
- Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say