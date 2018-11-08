Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others
LOWER MACUNGIE, Pa. - "Will the One Winged Eagle" is a children's book about a bird born without a wing.
But despite not being able to fly or gather food like his peers, he learns to adapt, much like the author.
"I got my first wheelchair when I was two years old," said author Jimmy Curran.
Curran, a Montgomery County native, was born with a form of muscular dystrophy but says he's never let the disease define him.
"Throughout my life I've encountered many challenges and obstacles but I've always persevered," said Curran.
It's that perseverance that got him through Temple University, his job in downtown Philadelphia and a published children's book, which he's been promoting at area schools. He stopped by Willow Lane Elementary in Lower Macungie Wednesday afternoon to give a presentation to students.
"It's a children's book meant to teach kids self acceptance, acceptance of others with differences including disabilities as well as persistence in the face of adversity," said Curran.
Students listened to Curran share his personal story and the meaning behind his book.
"Because we have a no place for hate incentive here at school we thought Jimmy would be a great person to have speak to our students," said Anthony Moyer, Principal of Willow Lane Elementary School.
Moyer says Curran's message was well-received and he plans to follow up with future discussions about inclusion and acceptance in the classrooms.
"We want students to do their best to treat others equally, to be kind and respectful," said Moyer.
And that's what Jimmy wants too, hoping his book will teach kids to love one another for what's on the inside and inspire those who are a little different on the outside.
"I was born with this disability but I haven't let it stop me," said Curran.
