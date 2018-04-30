Moravian Book Shop changing ownership and management

BETHLEHEM, Pa - Change is coming for a Bethlehem institution. The Moravian Book Shop will soon be operating under the ownership of Moravian College and management of Barnes and Noble.

The Church's Northern Province made the announcement saying the transfer will be made come mid-June. The move is being met with mixed reaction.

Michael Corr, a spokesman for Moravian College, points out the joint venture between Barnes & Noble and a college isn't unheard of.

At William and Mary's Bookstore and Cafe in historic Williamsburg, Va, it doesn't look like your average Barnes & Noble but it is operated by the company.

Corr says that's what the college is going for in Bethlehem with the Moravian Book Shop.

"The transfer of ownership just made a lot of sense on a lot of levels," says Corr.

Founded in 1745, Moravian Book Shop is said to be the oldest continuously operating bookstore in the world. Corr says the reason the Northern Province made this move is because they want out of the retail business.

"I think it might be good for the town, for the bookstore in the long term that you have a larger entity that's overseeing it," says Scott Brockett of Bensalem.

With the transfer also comes the closing of Moravian's on-campus bookstore.

"Barnes & Noble is a big, corporate brand. I hope they are able to retain the quaint, boutique quality that the Moravian bookstore has offered the residents for a very, very long time," says Bethlehem's Terry Hahn.

Colony Meadery and Bon Appetit, two businesses that currently occupy space in the shop, will cease operations once the transfer is made. Disconcerting news for some.

"We like the idea of the small shops and supporting local businesses," says Ana Segovia of Jersey City, Nj.

"We try when we can," says Dave Graber, also of Jersey City, Nj.

Others worry the bookstore could lose its mystique. A release from the church says, "The college plans to maintain the iconic book section while offering additional items that will be of interest to students, regular customers and visitors to Historic Bethlehem."

"The goal is to continue the legacy of the bookshop and obviously we have to make some tweaks to make sure it's a viable business and makes money." says Corr.

69 News spoke to an employee of Moravian Book Shop who says they and about 25 others who currently work there were told they will be laid off, however they will have a chance to re-apply for their jobs once the transfer happens. Corr would not confirm that to 69 News, all he would say is the employees were informed on Friday of the move.