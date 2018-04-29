Lehigh Valley

Moravian College to take ownership of Moravian Book Shop

Barnes and Noble will manage the shop

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 01:01 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 02:37 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Moravian College will take ownership of the Moravian Book Shop starting in mid-June, according to the college's director of marketing and communications. 

The Book Shop will act as the primary bookstore for the college, while the bookstore on campus will be closed and the space will be used for other purposes in the Haupert Union building, the college communications director Michael Corr said.

The college will own the building and the retail operation, while Barnes and Noble will manage the day-to-day operations, like they do in the current Moravian College bookstore on campus. 

The bookshop is currently owned by the Northern Province of the Moravian Church.

The book section of the operation at the current Book Shop should remain the same, and the college is working with its partners, Sodexo and Barnes and Noble, at other areas of the space to see how best to use it.

The College of William and Mary operates their bookstore in a similar way, and Moravian College will be looking at their model for ideas, Corr said.

The William and Mary bookstore is also managed by Barnes and Noble.

The new arrangement is expected to bring additional Moravian College students to downtown Bethlehem, Corr said in a news release Friday.

“We are grateful that Moravian College has agreed to take on ownership of the Moravian Book Shop from the Northern Province, and we are particularly happy that we are able to keep this treasure in the ‘Moravian family’,” commented the Rev. Dr. Betsy Miller, president of the Moravian Church Northern Province.

 “Our values as organizations are so closely aligned, we’re confident the Book Shop will continue to be part of the fabric of Downtown Bethlehem for generations to come; serving students, visitors, church members and residents alike," Miller said in the news release.

“The Moravian Church are founders of the college and seminary and owners of the college charter,” said Bryon Grigsby, president of Moravian College.

“It makes perfect sense that the sixth oldest college in the country be chosen to continue the mission of what is known as the oldest continuously operating bookstore in the world, and we’re honored that the Northern Province has entrusted us with this legacy.  

"We look forward to seeing it thrive and continue to serve the Bethlehem community for the next 273 years,” Grigsby said.

The Northern Province includes more than 21,000 members in 13 states and two Canadian provinces.

The Moravian Book Shop was founded in 1745 when the Moravian Church appointed Samuel Powell of the Church’s Crown Inn on the south side of the Lehigh River to operate a bookstore.

After operating at several different locations around the city, the Moravian Book Shop was moved to its current site near the Central Moravian Church on Main Street in Bethlehem in 1871.

