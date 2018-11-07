More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials with the Lehigh County Humane Society were called to the 200 block of Fifth Street in Whitehall Tuesday night by police who were serving a mother and son with an eviction notice.

There, Humane Police Officer Barbara Morgan said they found deplorable conditions inside the home and dozens of animals in dirty cages.

"Here we go again. (It was) another hoarding situation that nobody brought to anybody's attention," said Morgan.

Morgan says as she was searching the home, she had to carefully avoid big holes in the floors. Officials eventually found 137 animals, including lizards, turtles, cats and dogs living inside and dozens of koi fish were in a pool in the backyard.

"This could've been taken care of months ago," said Morgan.

This is the fourth incident overall in the last month the Lehigh County Humane Society has dealt with.

"We have to focus on getting the message out that these instances are happening in our community and we have to be on the lookout for them," said Lehigh County Humane Society Executive Director Hal Warner.

Warner says if you see, hear or smell something you need to report it.

"If there's no harm, there's no foul, but we can save the lives of some animals out there if we're being vigilant about it," said Warner.

And once the animals are medically cleared, Warner says they will be up for adoption through Sunday afternoon. The fish have been relocated to a Coopersburg pond.