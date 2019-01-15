Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
Developer wants to buy, preserver wants to save
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are new efforts underway to save an iconic property in Allentown.
Two proposals include saving some of the buildings on the sprawling Allentown State Hospital campus but a third plan calls for demolishing them.
Now the Allentown Preservation League has joined forces with Brooke Kemler, an Allentown resident who recently started a petition to save the hospital.
The hope is to have people change the conversation from demolishing all buildings and coming up with a plan to repurpose some structures.
The push comes at an interesting time as the hospital will soon be in the national spotlight when the M. Night Shyamalan movie Glass debuts on Friday.
A portion of the movie was filmed there, as the Commonwealth negotiates to have it demolished.
The plan is for a Doylestown company, TCA, to purchase the land for around $2.5 million.
The state would pay $15 million to have the 28 buildings on the property torn down.
The Allentown Preservation league disagrees with that plan.
"That's not part of what we're doing. We're just trying to change the conversation to a more reuse focus plan," said Lauren Golden, Vice President of the Allentown Preservation League.
That conversation will start at the AMC Classic Allentown 16 Movie Theatre in Catasauqua on Saturday night.
"What cool way then to have all these people come together and show their support for this beautiful historic hospital and watch a cool movie," said Brooke Kemler, the woman organizing the watch party.
But, like any good Shyamalan movie…there’s a twist.
Local developer Nat Hyman has sent a letter to the state offering to pay $17.5 million to buy the hospital.
Hyman says he wants to save all 28 buildings.
"I understand it's considerable to maintain the 200 acres and the 28 buildings but my intention is to save them all. It's possible to," said Hyman.
So far there are close to 3,000 signatures on Kemler's petition but will that save the ornate decorations, marble columns, and piece of history? She says it has to.
"With history, once we tear it down, we can't get it back. It's not like a tree that grows again. It's gone," implored Kemler.
