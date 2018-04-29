Mural competition kicks off in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The history of Allentown serves as the inspiration for a mural competition featuring local artists.
The online Visual History of Allentown Mural Competition kicked off Saturday with a party at the Allentown Park Hotel.
The competition features 10 artists who were chosen to paint the walls of the Allentown Park Hotel.
The muralist who gets the most Facebook votes will win $2,000.
Hotel officials said the competition helps further a goal of the building being representative of the community.
Moravian College to take ownership of Moravian Book Shop
The Book Shop will act as the primary bookstore for the college, while the bookstore on campus will be closed and the space will be used for other purposes in the Haupert Union building, the college communications director Mike Corr said.
