Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Musikfest is getting some big recognition.
The event has been voted "Best Music Festival in North America" by USA Today 10 Best.
It beat out a number of popular festivals in major cities, including California's Coachella and Outside Lands, and Riot Fest in Chicago.
Musikfest 2019 kicks off on August 1st, and runs through the 11th.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash
The car chase started on I-78 and ended in a wreck on Hamilton Boulevard in South Whitehall TownshipRead More »
- Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
- Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire
- Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- Southern Lehigh students want more space for theater program
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
Latest From The Newsroom
- South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship
- Wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday but brisk, chilly
- Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends
- Man treated for smoke inhalation after fire at apartment building in Reading
- Updated Police: DNA links suspect to 2016 high-speed chase and crash
- Updated Learning music makes kids smarter
- Police allege shoplifters swipe meat, stuffed animals and journals
- Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire
- Updated Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll
- Pennridge School District cites safety in approving armed police officers