Musikfest voted 'Best Music Festival in North America' in USA Today poll

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Musikfest is getting some big recognition.

The event has been voted "Best Music Festival in North America" by USA Today 10 Best.

It beat out a number of popular festivals in major cities, including California's Coachella and Outside Lands, and Riot Fest in Chicago.

Musikfest 2019 kicks off on August 1st, and runs through the 11th.