Nashville Police say kidnapping suspect may be heading to Pennsylvania

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police are on the lookout for a kidnapping suspect who may be heading to Pennsylvania.

Police said 19-year-old German Rodriguez is suspected of kidnapping 16-year-old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez.

Beltran-Lopez was allegedly abducted from Nashville, Tennessee January 17. A felony warrant was issued for German January 18.

Police said they may be traveling in a gold four-door Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate W0789X. The vehicle has a small spoiler on the back.

If you see this vehicle or encounter the suspect or the victim, call police immediately.