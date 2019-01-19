Nashville Police say kidnapping suspect may be heading to Pennsylvania
Police ask for public's help to find missing teen
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police are on the lookout for a kidnapping suspect who may be heading to Pennsylvania.
Police said 19-year-old German Rodriguez is suspected of kidnapping 16-year-old Maricsa Beltran-Lopez.
Beltran-Lopez was allegedly abducted from Nashville, Tennessee January 17. A felony warrant was issued for German January 18.
Police said they may be traveling in a gold four-door Honda Civic with Tennessee license plate W0789X. The vehicle has a small spoiler on the back.
If you see this vehicle or encounter the suspect or the victim, call police immediately.
