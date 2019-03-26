Neighbors help rescue residents from fully-involved garage fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fire tore through a garage in Allentown and caused some tense moments for neighbors early Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out in the 1400 block of Lehigh Street across from the Parkway Shopping Center around midnight.

Fire officials said the garage and a nearby shed were fully involved with fire by the time they got to the scene.

Initially, crews thought someone was trapped inside but fire officials said everyone escaped safely.

A man who lives nearby says he got home, saw the smoke and jumped into action.

"So immediately I grabbed my fire extinguisher from my truck and I run into the house, and I knock on the door and I got the two ladies out of the house," said neighbor Jose Senquiz. "They were in the house next door, and the lady in the house started yelling, 'my son, my son!' so immediately we ran back to the garage, but too much smoke, too much fire, not much you can do about it."

Firefighters said the only injury from the fire was a woman with some minor burns.

The fire chief and fire marshal were at the scene for several hours investigating.