Neighbors shaken after deadly standoff in Bethlehem Twp.

Residents react to standoff

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Dennis Street in Bethlehem Township is calm and quiet now, but a destroyed home in the 1500 block is a harsh reminder of the deadly police standoff that kept the neighborhood on lockdown for 9 hours Friday.

"You could hear the gunshots just whizzing by it was just absolutely crazy," said Jennifer Gentry who lives down the street.

On Saturday, Gentry and other neighbors gathered at the scene of the standoff to get a glimpse of the aftermath, reflecting on their surreal Friday afternoon.

"It was real quiet for a while and all of a sudden they flash banged and more gunshots rang out so we all ran and we hid behind the police car," said Gentry.

State and local police swarmed 1543 Dennis Street Friday afternoon after a call came in for a woman bleeding in the front yard. Police say that woman was the mother of 36-year-old Justin Kephart, who's accused of shooting and killing her and then firing his weapon at officers.

"More and more cops and SWAT trucks kept pulling up," says Jason Weaver who lives a few houses away.

Police set up a perimeter, blocking off streets and warning people in the area to shelter in place as the standoff carried on for hours. Police say Kephart fired multiple times during the 9 hour stretch.

"I saw the SWAT truck come up with bullet holes," says Weaver.

Police say no officers were hit but at one point a neighbor and officer were pinned down behind a vehicle.

When police finally entered the house, they say Kephart was dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

"It's shocking, very sad, very shocking," said neighbor Jennifer Graney.

Neighbors say they're still shaken and disturbed by the violence that interrupted their quiet community.

"You can't believe that it happened here," said Gentry.

"Nothing like this has ever happened," said Weaver.

Court records show the suspect Kephart does have a criminal history. He served time for drug charges and probations for assault.