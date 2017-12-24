Lehigh Valley

Neighbors shaken after deadly standoff in Bethlehem Twp.

"You could hear the gunshots just whizzing by."

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 01:13 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 01:13 PM EST

Residents react to standoff

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Dennis Street in Bethlehem Township is calm and quiet now, but a destroyed home in the 1500 block is a harsh reminder of the deadly police standoff that kept the neighborhood on lockdown for 9 hours Friday.
"You could hear the gunshots just whizzing by it was just absolutely crazy," said Jennifer Gentry who lives down the street.
On Saturday, Gentry and other neighbors gathered at the scene of the standoff to get a glimpse of the aftermath, reflecting on their surreal Friday afternoon.

"It was real quiet for a while and all of a sudden they flash banged and more gunshots rang out so we all ran and we hid behind the police car," said Gentry.
State and local police swarmed 1543 Dennis Street Friday afternoon after a call came in for a woman bleeding in the front yard.  Police say that woman was the mother of 36-year-old Justin Kephart, who's accused of shooting and killing her and then firing his weapon at officers.
"More and more cops and SWAT trucks kept pulling up," says Jason Weaver who lives a few houses away.
Police set up a perimeter, blocking off streets and warning people in the area to shelter in place as the standoff carried on for hours.  Police say Kephart fired multiple times during the 9 hour stretch.

"I saw the SWAT truck come up with bullet holes," says Weaver.
Police say no officers were hit but at one point a neighbor and officer were pinned down behind a vehicle.

When police finally entered the house, they say Kephart was dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.

"It's shocking, very sad, very shocking," said neighbor Jennifer Graney.

Neighbors say they're still shaken and disturbed by the violence that interrupted their quiet community.

"You can't believe that it happened here," said Gentry.

"Nothing like this has ever happened," said Weaver.

Court records show the suspect Kephart does have a criminal history.  He served time for drug charges and probations for assault.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERT

There are 5 weather alerts.   DETAILS >>>

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

03:45 PM

  • E 13 mph
  • 51%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

LVPC awards $1.32 million for transportation alternatives

LVPC awards $1.32 million for transportation alternatives

Lower Macungie hikes sewer rate, holds line on other taxes, fees
69 News

Lower Macungie hikes sewer rate, holds line on other taxes, fees

Lower Macungie, Alburtis fire companies merge

Lower Macungie, Alburtis fire companies merge

Allentown gives go-ahead for design of new elementary school

Allentown gives go-ahead for design of new elementary school

Allen Organ goes from the Valley to the Vatican
Allen Organ

Allen Organ goes from the Valley to the Vatican

Lower Macungie and Alburtis Fire Departments announce merger

Lower Macungie and Alburtis Fire Departments announce merger

3-year-old killed in North Whitehall wreck
69 News

3-year-old killed in North Whitehall wreck

Local group turning old bikes into new Christmas gifts

Local group turning old bikes into new Christmas gifts

Easton art gallery aims to inspire expression this holiday

Easton art gallery aims to inspire expression this holiday

Long-term funding for children's health insurance in limbo

Long-term funding for children's health insurance in limbo

Bethlehem church faces soup kitchen shutdown from sinkhole

Bethlehem church faces soup kitchen shutdown from sinkhole

Lehigh Valley Road Runners' donations top $500K

Lehigh Valley Road Runners' donations top $500K

Police search to identify man who allegedly exposed himself
69 News

Police search to identify man who allegedly exposed himself

Cetronia EMT receives honor from state rep. for work ethic
69 News

Cetronia EMT receives honor from state rep. for work ethic

Gary Jones named new IronPigs manager

Gary Jones named new IronPigs manager

Sinkhole closes Bethlehem church's soup kitchen

Sinkhole closes Bethlehem church's soup kitchen

Emmaus police report a rash of spray paint vandalism
69 News

Emmaus police report a rash of spray paint vandalism

Philadelphia man charged in Wind Gap shoplifting

Philadelphia man charged in Wind Gap shoplifting

Easton Fire Department names its firefighter of the year

Easton Fire Department names its firefighter of the year

Lehigh County, Human Services union come to agreement
69 News

Lehigh County, Human Services union come to agreement

Hartford prevails over Phantoms in overtime

Hartford prevails over Phantoms in overtime

Southern Lehigh girls rally past Northwestern

Southern Lehigh girls rally past Northwestern

Becahi, Nazareth roll to EPC dual wins

Becahi, Nazareth roll to EPC dual wins

Allentown clamps down on traffic in stolen jewelry, coins
69 News

Allentown clamps down on traffic in stolen jewelry, coins

Last-minute shopping has the Mall hopping
69 News

Last-minute shopping has the Mall hopping

Lafayette women snap 3-game slide with victory over Wagner

Lafayette women snap 3-game slide with victory over Wagner

New salon gives fresh look to women diagnosed with cancer

New salon gives fresh look to women diagnosed with cancer

Becahi wrestlers motivated entering new season

Becahi wrestlers motivated entering new season

Third graders give to those less fortunate at local food bank

Third graders give to those less fortunate at local food bank

Wolf orders changes to insurance for sexual harassment cases

Wolf orders changes to insurance for sexual harassment cases

Camel's Hump Farm in Bethlehem Twp. needs volunteers

Camel's Hump Farm in Bethlehem Twp. needs volunteers

Plans to revamp pool are making waves in Allentown community

Plans to revamp pool are making waves in Allentown community

Website keeps parents in the loop of drug use trends

Website keeps parents in the loop of drug use trends

College football signing recap: Lehigh and Lafayette
69 News

College football signing recap: Lehigh and Lafayette

Nazareth star Jahan Dotson changes script, signs with Penn State

Nazareth star Jahan Dotson changes script, signs with Penn State

Easton police arrest suspect in Coal Street shooting
69 News

Easton police arrest suspect in Coal Street shooting

State watchdog: End taxpayer payouts in sex-misconduct cases

State watchdog: End taxpayer payouts in sex-misconduct cases

Wrong-way driver fined $240 after messy crash on Route 222
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Wrong-way driver fined $240 after messy crash on Route 222

Airport authority names developer for nearly 300 acres

Airport authority names developer for nearly 300 acres

Former Northampton shooting suspect arrested on drug charges

Former Northampton shooting suspect arrested on drug charges

Allentown police help make kids' Christmas wishes come true

Allentown police help make kids' Christmas wishes come true

Man accused of raping women faces new human trafficking charges

Man accused of raping women faces new human trafficking charges

Man allegedly tells Asian students 'Get out of my country'
69 News

Man allegedly tells Asian students 'Get out of my country'

Allentown police nab reckless dirt bike rider for a second time

Allentown police nab reckless dirt bike rider for a second time

Christmas party trades cancer for holiday cheer

Christmas party trades cancer for holiday cheer

ArtPop Billboard Competition winners announced

ArtPop Billboard Competition winners announced

Hanover Township holds line on taxes for 2018
69 News

Hanover Township holds line on taxes for 2018

Bethlehem closes gap with tax hike, adopts 2018 budget

Bethlehem closes gap with tax hike, adopts 2018 budget

Easton police search for person of interest in Tuesday shooting
69 News

Easton police search for person of interest in Tuesday shooting

Planning commission wants changes in Palmer Township plan

Planning commission wants changes in Palmer Township plan