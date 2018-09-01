New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - New therapy and service dogs are being trained for service at "Off-Leash K9 Training" in Allentown.
The business celebrated the grand opening of its new facility Saturday in the 1000 block of Quebec Street.
"Off-Leash" trains canines ranging from house pets to therapy, service and tracking dogs.
