New Wawa coming to Allentown's South Fourth Street 69 News 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council approved the rezoning of several parcels on the 1200 block of South Meadow Street to make way for a new 24-hour Wawa.

On Wednesday, Allentown City Council unanimously approved the rezoning of lots at 1216, 1224, 1228 and 1236 South Meadow St. from Residential Medium Low Density to B-3 Highway Business, allowing for the construction of the Wawa.

The planned Wawa will be open 24 hours. The store will be built at the southeast corner of South Fourth and Susquehanna streets, according to city documents, northwest of the South Meadow Street parcels.

Julie Von Spreckelsen, an attorney with Eastburn and Gray, expressed her satisfaction at the approval. The law firm is the legal representative of the developer of the project, Hunt Real Estate Services.

“We are thrilled,” Von Spreckelsen said to WFMZ. “We are very much looking forward to development.”

The building that stands on the lot currently will have to be demolished before construction on the Wawa will begin. Ground is expected to be broken on the new Wawa in late summer of this year, according to Hunt Real Estate Services.

Prior to the approval, Councilman Julio Guridy questioned whether a traffic study had been done on the area.

Von Spreckelsen said a traffic study was completed and had already been presented before the planning commission. She also mentioned that PennDOT and the city traffic engineer did approve the plans.

Guridy joked that not everything PennDOT approves is a good idea.

A resident who lives across street from the new Wawa location mentioned her concern about a recent accident at the intersection of Juniata Street and South Meadow Street to the council. However, she ultimately saw the new land development as a positive addition to the neighborhood due to the current unseemly appearance of the lot.