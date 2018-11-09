No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As opposed to the notable 11.3 percent increase in 2018, Salisbury Township's budget for next year calls for no tax increase. The document will be available for public inspection Nov. 9, both online and at the municipality's office.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the board of commissioners' meeting.

The current township property tax, 2.2 mills, translates to a bill of $517 annually on the average Salisbury home assessed at $235,000.

According to Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich, the 2019 budget consists of nothing unusual with respect to the revenues and expenditures incurred in the present budget.

Only one new township position will be built into the new budget – a part-time housing inspector in the code enforcement office. The inspector will be working nearly 30 hours per week at a $21 hourly rate. The position is to cover the township's new rental and resale home inspections required of property owners in addition to a new moving permit requirement.

Township finance director Paul Ziegenfus said while the budget includes a standard 3 percent cost of living raise for non-uniformed Salisbury employees, the township will be covering a $170,000 or 15 percent increase in health insurance premiums.

Additionally, he pointed out there will be a $187,000 or 37 percent increase in the minimum municipal obligation for the non-uniform employees' pension plan.

Although property taxes will remain constant, the township will be passing on water and sewer service rate hikes it has received from the Lehigh County Authority (LCA).

There will be a near 5 percent increase in the water usage rate from the current $6.30 to $6.60 per 1,000 gallons consumed. According to Ziegenfus, the increase amounts to $6 more quarterly or $24 annually for the average Salisbury household.

Regarding the sewer rate hike, the finance director said in addition to the township's obligation from an Environmental Protection Agency order to reduce its flows into the sewer system, the LCA informed the township it would experience a price increase due to much need capital improvements at its wastewater treatment site. Therefore, sewer rates are slated to rise from $66 to $72 per quarter.

Ziegenfus said the new budget also calls for an increase in the quarterly garbage rates from $67 to $68 per quarter due to a request from refuse and recycling collector Republic Services.

The budget will be available for public review for the next 20 days with final adoption scheduled for Dec. 13.