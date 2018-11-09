Lehigh Valley

No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget

By:

Posted: Nov 08, 2018 11:02 PM EST

Updated: Nov 08, 2018 11:02 PM EST

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As opposed to the notable 11.3 percent increase in 2018, Salisbury Township's budget for next year calls for no tax increase. The document will be available for public inspection Nov. 9, both online and at the municipality's office.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the board of commissioners' meeting.

The current township property tax, 2.2 mills, translates to a bill of $517 annually on the average Salisbury home assessed at $235,000.

According to Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich, the 2019 budget consists of nothing unusual with respect to the revenues and expenditures incurred in the present budget.

Only one new township position will be built into the new budget – a part-time housing inspector in the code enforcement office. The inspector will be working nearly 30 hours per week at a $21 hourly rate. The position is to cover the township's new rental and resale home inspections required of property owners in addition to a new moving permit requirement.

Township finance director Paul Ziegenfus said while the budget includes a standard 3 percent cost of living raise for non-uniformed Salisbury employees, the township will be covering a $170,000 or 15 percent increase in health insurance premiums.

Additionally, he pointed out there will be a $187,000 or 37 percent increase in the minimum municipal obligation for the non-uniform employees' pension plan.

Although property taxes will remain constant, the township will be passing on water and sewer service rate hikes it has received from the Lehigh County Authority (LCA).

There will be a near 5 percent increase in the water usage rate from the current $6.30 to $6.60 per 1,000 gallons consumed. According to Ziegenfus, the increase amounts to $6 more quarterly or $24 annually for the average Salisbury household.

Regarding the sewer rate hike, the finance director said in addition to the township's obligation from an Environmental Protection Agency order to reduce its flows into the sewer system, the LCA informed the township it would experience a price increase due to much need capital improvements at its wastewater treatment site. Therefore, sewer rates are slated to rise from $66 to $72 per quarter.

Ziegenfus said the new budget also calls for an increase in the quarterly garbage rates from $67 to $68 per quarter due to a request from refuse and recycling collector Republic Services.

The budget will be available for public review for the next 20 days with final adoption scheduled for Dec. 13.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

02:14 AM

  • N 3 mph
  • 82%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition
69 News

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms
69 News

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now
FreeImages.com/Carol Shu

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP
69 News

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP

ANIZDA approves project changes
69 News

ANIZDA approves project changes

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

Scouts begin annual food drive

Scouts begin annual food drive

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

Police: Man stole at least $10,000 in home improvement fraud
iStock/YinYang

Police: Man stole at least $10,000 in home improvement fraud

Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks

Argument allegedly prompts woman to stab man in buttocks

Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

City of Bethlehem gets its Christmas tree

City of Bethlehem gets its Christmas tree

New playground opens at Bungalow Park in South Whitehall

New playground opens at Bungalow Park in South Whitehall

Police allege man sexually assaults sleeping woman
69 News

Police allege man sexually assaults sleeping woman

Police ask for public's help in Northampton County homicide cold case

Police ask for public's help in Northampton County homicide cold case

Humane Society rescues dozens of animals from Whitehall home

Humane Society rescues dozens of animals from Whitehall home

Whitehall polling place evacuated for smoke inside building

Whitehall polling place evacuated for smoke inside building

Assault suspect seen on video cleaning knife, police allege

Assault suspect seen on video cleaning knife, police allege

Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat

Browne edges out Pinsley for Senate seat

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District
69 News

Pa. US House: Wild takes 7th District

Lou Barletta fighting uphill battle against Casey

Lou Barletta fighting uphill battle against Casey

Bob Casey feeling confident prior to election

Bob Casey feeling confident prior to election

Dental patients could be at risk for diseases

Dental patients could be at risk for diseases

Susan Wild looking for turnout for victory

Susan Wild looking for turnout for victory

Republican candidate Nothstein hopes to add to resume

Republican candidate Nothstein hopes to add to resume

Voter turnout numbers up in PA

Voter turnout numbers up in PA

Woman dies after hit by minivan outside Forks Township polling place
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Woman dies after hit by minivan outside Forks Township polling place

Man charged in New Year's Day 2018 shooting
69 News

Man charged in New Year's Day 2018 shooting

Police: Man burglarizes Allentown warehouse on tip from former employee

Police: Man burglarizes Allentown warehouse on tip from former employee

Crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-78 in Upper Saucon

Crash causes heavy traffic delays on I-78 in Upper Saucon

State: Patients of Mt. Bethel dental office at risk for infection
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

State: Patients of Mt. Bethel dental office at risk for infection

2018 midterms: Top races in Pennsylvania

2018 midterms: Top races in Pennsylvania

Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey; high turnout expected
69 News

Polls open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey; high turnout expected

Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
69 News

Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal

Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
69 News

Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection

Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart

Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart

VIDEO: The Buck stops here!

VIDEO: The Buck stops here!

VIDEO: Pennsylvania races to look for on Tuesday's election

VIDEO: Pennsylvania races to look for on Tuesday's election

Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

VIDEO: Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

VIDEO: Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase

Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Wednesday

Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Wednesday

VIDEO: Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday

VIDEO: Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday

Behind the Ballot: Double District Voting

Behind the Ballot: Double District Voting