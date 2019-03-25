Lehigh Valley

North Catasauqua teen accused of assaulting girl for years

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Northampton County teen accused of sexually assaulting a young girl allegedly told authorities that he abused Xanax, prompting him to forget everything he did.

North Catasauqua police charged Dallas Seidel with indecent assault and sexual assault in connection to a series of alleged attacks of a minor over a period of several years. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 18-year-old Monday morning, setting bail at $50,000.

Authorities said the alleged sexual assaults began sometime in 2013. During an interview in February, the victim reported that Seidel sexually assaulted her in his North Catasauqua home, when the victim was about 10 years old, according to court records. The victim was known to Seidel.

She also described for investigators a fetish that Seidel had and accused him of engaging in a sex act with the child four or five times, according to records.

Investigators said they searched Seidel’s cell phone in February and allegedly found three text messages that refer to certain sex acts.

During a March interview with Seidel, investigators showed him copies of the text messages allegedly found on his phone. That’s when he told police that he used to abuse Xanax and forget everything he did.

Police charged him with sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, all felonies. Seidel failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 9.

