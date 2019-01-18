Northampton Borough tables request to reduce water tapping fees

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton Borough Council tabled a decision Thursday night about potentially reducing the water hook-up fees for a multi-unit apartment building.

The building consists of eight studio apartments and the borough has collected fees in the amount of $35,000.

Manny Makhoul of MGMJ Holding Co., owner of the now recently refurbished former Catholic Veterans Association Hall located at 1464 Washington Ave., asked the council to consider relief of the already paid $35,000 tap in fees for seven of the eight units comprising the building.

Attorney Ron Corkery, representing Makhoul, argued since the building always contained only one water connection and the revamp produced single occupied studio units, the multiple unit connection fees are excessive. He also noted water usage at the site has been at its lowest in years considering only six people are living there currently.

Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said it's been Northampton's policy to charge the full tap-in fees for each residential unit. Makhoul paid for seven of the eight units, with the last being offered gratis. He said he recommended against returning the fees.

"We're confusing water usage from the already established connection fees per residential unit," he said.

The council decided it would like to review further usage numbers and tabled the matter for its Feb. 7 agenda.