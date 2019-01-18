Northampton Borough tables request to reduce water tapping fees
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton Borough Council tabled a decision Thursday night about potentially reducing the water hook-up fees for a multi-unit apartment building.
The building consists of eight studio apartments and the borough has collected fees in the amount of $35,000.
Manny Makhoul of MGMJ Holding Co., owner of the now recently refurbished former Catholic Veterans Association Hall located at 1464 Washington Ave., asked the council to consider relief of the already paid $35,000 tap in fees for seven of the eight units comprising the building.
Attorney Ron Corkery, representing Makhoul, argued since the building always contained only one water connection and the revamp produced single occupied studio units, the multiple unit connection fees are excessive. He also noted water usage at the site has been at its lowest in years considering only six people are living there currently.
Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst said it's been Northampton's policy to charge the full tap-in fees for each residential unit. Makhoul paid for seven of the eight units, with the last being offered gratis. He said he recommended against returning the fees.
"We're confusing water usage from the already established connection fees per residential unit," he said.
The council decided it would like to review further usage numbers and tabled the matter for its Feb. 7 agenda.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision
After a lengthy, and at times contentious hearing, the Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners granted final plan approval for the Millbrook Farms Section 6 subdivision during its Thursday night meeting.Read More »
- Car suddenly erupts into flame in Salisbury Township
- Northampton Borough tables request to reduce water tapping fees
- Upper Milford will add GPS units to township trucks
- Forks Township bans oversized vehicles in residential areas
- Fundraiser to be held during upcoming Easton/Phillipsburg wrestling match
- Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Tonight's appetizer: A coating to a few inches of light snow
- Preparations begin for winter weather activity
- Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
- PennDOT crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
- Lehigh County offers extreme winter weather tips
- Verdict reached in Hupperterz trial
- Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown
- Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
- Updated Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision
- Updated Fire & Ice Festival hoping for big turnout ahead of winter weather