Northampton Co. removes criminal questions from job applications

69 News

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Those utilizing Northampton County employment forms will no longer have to answer questions about criminal convictions.

Lamont McClure signed an executive order to "Ban the Box" from Northampton County employment forms, which removes criminal questions from job applications including arrests that did not lead to guilty verdicts.

The county says this action will reduce barriers for Pennsylvanians who want to explore career opportunities with county government.

Exceptions are to be made for positions such as law enforcement and safeguarding people or property.

McClure says individuals who have "paid their debt to society should have the chance to seek employment so they can become upstanding citizens and productive members of their communities."

The new policy became effective April 27.