Northampton County Council considers building purchase
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure recommended the county council consider purchasing the human services building in Bethlehem Township that it currently rents for $87,500 a month at Thursday’s meeting.
He added the county pays $190,000 yearly in property taxes in addition to all maintenance costs.
In March of next year, the county will have the opportunity to buy the property for $14.5 million and it would not become available for sale again until 2024. The cost would be $16.4 million in 2024 and hike to $18.5 million in 2029.
McClure said it would be a fiscally sound idea to purchase the parcel in March 2019.
Should the county continue to rent and reach its near 30th anniversary of doing so it would be offered the real estate for a $1. By that time use of the building will have cost taxpayers a total of nearly $33 million.
In other business, the council adopted a resolution approving the reprogramming of a $5,000 hotel tax grant awarded to the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley in 2018 for marketing efforts in the Slate Belt region.
Originally, the grant was to be used for a 5K race as part of the Slate Belt Rising initiative. That idea was eventually determined unfeasible. According to the resolution, it will be replaced by the Sept. 30 Slate Belt Bash.
