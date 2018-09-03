Northampton County man competes on 'American Ninja Warrior'

NORTHAMPTON CO., Pa. - A Northampton County man is the youngest competitor on this season of "American Ninja Warrior."

He prepared for the fitness endurance show in his backyard with a special memory in his heart.

Some days, friends help 19-year-old Zach Day set up his practice course for "American Ninja Warrior" in his Northampton County backyard.

But when it comes to chalking up the hand and taking on the salmon ladder, it's all Zach with the strength and determination.

“It’s been a dream for four years now and obviously it’s been a dream come true being on the show and just living out the dream,” said American Ninja Warrior Contestant Zach Day.

The dream has taken Zach all over the country and to the "American Ninja Warrior" competition in Philadelphia.

With his family cheering him on every time he was hanging in a precarious position.

"He made us all very proud and it made you feel like 'wow, he got here,' and it was good, it was fantastic,” said Day's mother Wendy.

One of Zach's biggest cheerleaders, his father Brian.

Brian cheered at every competition, except for the national finals.

“We lost his father April 11 and he shadowed Zach everywhere he went. Him and his dad were inseparable,” said Wendy.

The pair is still inseparable. Zach wears a shirt that says "All Day," his nickname on the circuit because he's become one of the top competitors in the area.

On the back, "4BD" because every run on the obstacle course is dedicated to his dad, even the run in Las Vegas.

“He was the number one thing on my mind. When things got hard, I looked up at him and he really drove me,” said Day.

The "American Ninja Warrior" national competition airs Monday night and Zach can't say how he did, but if you ask mom, “he’s going to make everybody very proud and he did very well,” said Wendy.