Northampton County set to buy Human Services Building

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County is set to buy the Human Services Building in Bethlehem this week.

County executive Lamont McClure and Polaris Emerick Development LP will sign the agreement of sale for the building on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Buying the building saves the county about $21 million in rent along with another $8.7 million in property taxes, the county said in a news release.

North Star Construction built the DHS building for the county and rented it for five years with an option for the county to buy.

This year was the first opportunity to purchase the building within the lease terms.