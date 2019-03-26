Northampton County set to buy Human Services Building
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton County is set to buy the Human Services Building in Bethlehem this week.
County executive Lamont McClure and Polaris Emerick Development LP will sign the agreement of sale for the building on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Buying the building saves the county about $21 million in rent along with another $8.7 million in property taxes, the county said in a news release.
North Star Construction built the DHS building for the county and rented it for five years with an option for the county to buy.
This year was the first opportunity to purchase the building within the lease terms.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Real estate company hired to help rebrand Westgate Mall
Real estate company CBRE has announced it's been hired to help re-brand the mall, which is located next to Lehigh Valley Hospital on Schoenersville Road.Read More »
- Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act
- Parking near PPL Center on non-event nights to be free after 5 p.m. starting in May
- Easton School District, Lafayette College among recipients of grants in Northampton County
- Runway rehab to close LVIA for 52 hours
- Northampton County set to buy Human Services Building
- Coroner IDs man found dead at Emmaus car wash
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Phillipsburg church to make changes after cemetery damaged by gravediggers
- Updated DA: Cops put brakes on gang-related shooting in Reading
- Proposed bill would require annual lead testing in schools
- Wild among Democratic lawmakers trying to make changes to Affordable Care Act
- Berks woman pleads guilty after birthing baby in toilet
- Jury deliberating in sentencing of Jacob Sullivan
- Updated Health Beat: Drugs and driving: Impaired but not busted?
- Real estate company hired to help rebrand Westgate Mall
- Runway rehab to close LVIA for 52 hours
- Updated Controversial assisted suicide bill awaiting NJ governor's signature