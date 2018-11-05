Not so brotherly love, police allege man points gun at brother

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities allege that a roommate dispute prompted a Bethlehem man to pull a gun on his brother.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of East Broad Street about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a man pointing a handgun during an argument, according to court records.

Authorities said David Hernandez knocked on his brother’s bedroom door to talk with him about a “disagreement between roommates,” according to records. When he answered the door, Matthew M. Hernandez allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at his brother’s face.

David Hernandez reportedly retreated to his bedroom with Matthew Hernandez giving chase and cornering him.

A witness told police that an argument between the two men “turned violent,” which is when Matthew Hernandez allegedly pointed the gun at his brother. Police said they found a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun under Matthew Hernandez’s mattress.

Police charged him with single counts of reckless endangerment and simple assault. District Judge Dan Corpora arraigned the 27-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $10,000. After failing to post bail, Matthew Hernandez was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 16.

The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option if approved by county pre-trial services and if Matthew Hernandez can provide a verified alternative address.