Lehigh Valley

Officials respond to reports of shots fired in Easton Sunday

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 01:57 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 01:57 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - Officials responded to a report of shots fired in Easton early Sunday morning, according to a Northampton County 911 media report.

The call came in at 1:05 a.m. concerning the incident at the 200 block of W. Berwick Street.

The incident was just a few blocks away from a shooting early Saturday morning at the 100 block of Nesquehoning Street. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Stay with 69 News for further details.

 

