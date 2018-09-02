Officials respond to reports of shots fired in Easton Sunday
EASTON, Pa. - Officials responded to a report of shots fired in Easton early Sunday morning, according to a Northampton County 911 media report.
The call came in at 1:05 a.m. concerning the incident at the 200 block of W. Berwick Street.
The incident was just a few blocks away from a shooting early Saturday morning at the 100 block of Nesquehoning Street. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.
Stay with 69 News for further details.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day
For the local 2599 Steelworkers Union, the annual Labor Day parade is a labor of love.Read More »
- Officials respond to reports of shots fired in Easton Sunday
- Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday
- Great Allentown Fair hits homestretch
- New K-9 training facility celebrates grand opening in Allentown
- 2 injured in East Allen Township crash
- Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity
Latest From The Newsroom
- Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day
- New The Battle of the Bats: WFMZ vs. WEEU
- Officials identify skeletal remains found in Frenchtown
- Officials respond to reports of shots fired in Easton Sunday
- Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday
- Boat ramps at Blue Marsh Lake reopen
- Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity
- 2 injured in East Allen Township crash
- 33-year-old man recovered from Lehigh River
- Berks County celebrates International Vulture Awareness Day