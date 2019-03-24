One injured in Allentown shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person sustained a non-life threatening injury after a shooting in Allentown Saturday night.

Accoriding to Allentown Police Capt. Jim Keiser, the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 1500 block of Hanover Avenue. Two men wearing masks entered the victim's residence and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Police are not sure how the two men entered the residence or the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is on-going.