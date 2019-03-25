Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends near Allentown Central Catholic High School
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Allentown Monday.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of Elliger Street around 1:45 p.m., city police Capt. James Keiser said.
When officers arrived on scene they found a female juvenile with a gunshot wound, he said. The girl's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The girl spoke with detectives and said she was walking in the area with friends when she heard a gunshot. The girl saw people running and realized she had been struck, Keiser said.
The shooting happened about two blocks from Allentown Central Catholic High School, but police are unsure whether the girl goes to the school.
There is no indication if the girl was targeted or not, Keiser said.
Nobody is in custody at this time. Police have no suspects.
Police are still interviewing witnesses. Anybody with information can call Criminal Investigation at 610-437-7721.
Girl shot in Allentown while walking with friends near Allentown Central Catholic High School
