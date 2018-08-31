Opening for Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton delayed
EASTON, Pa. - Billy's Downtown Diner in Easton is delaying their opening.
According to a Facebook post, Billy's Diner will not be opening on Sept. 4 because there are some outstanding items that have to be cleared first.
Billy's is hoping to now open the week of Sept. 28.
