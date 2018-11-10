Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Friday, we at WFMZ-TV held our 4th annual Coat Drive at the PPL Center in downtown Allentown. The station teamed up with the Salvation Army to get foster children in the Lehigh Valley some nice coats before the winter weather sets in.

Coat after coat, WFMZ-TV and the Salvation Army worked together to keep the Lehigh Valley's children warm.

"People often ask what can I do to help and bringing these coats and supporting the foster kids and their families is just a way for the community to show that love," said Sindy Berner with the Salvation Army.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms also threw their weight behind the event, which helped produce 800 coats this time last year.

"You don't have to leap tall buildings or anything. It's raining outside but still bring down a coat and you can be a superhero in our community," said Executive Vice President, Chris Porreca.

This year, our goal was a thousand jackets. We reached our goal and then some.

"We're gonna need a bigger boat as they say in Jaws. It's been great. This community is so fantastic," said Gunnar Fox, the General Manager of the PPL Center.

1,060 coats were collected Friday night, the most we've ever had. The new and gently used outer garments will also go a long way because they came in all sizes and for all ages.

"This event means so much to the foster children in the Lehigh Valley that we serve as well as the families, the special families that care for them," said Berner.

Folks dropped them off not only in boxes but in a drive-by lane off Hamilton Street as well. Another perk, JC Cleaners in Allentown will help clean every coat before the kids get them on Christmas.

"It's just wonderful. It's smiles. They get to look through all the beautiful coats and choose one to take home with them. It's just amazing," said Berner.