P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A New Jersey man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a woman as they drove away from Sands casino early Sunday morning.

Bethlehem police charged Luis M. Lazu, of South Main Street in Phillipsburg, with simple assault and harassment following his arrest in Hellertown after the alleged attack. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 44-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $25,000.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 1140 Hellertown Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault victim. Authorities were told the suspect had already left the area.

A responding officer reported the victim had an injury to her chin along with blood around her nose, hands and clothing, according to court records. She was visibly upset and told the officer that Lazu hit her inside his 2002 Honda Accord as they left the casino, according to records.

The victim reported sitting in the passenger seat when Lazu allegedly hit her as they turned onto Daly Avenue. She reported briefly losing consciousness and that the passenger side window had shattered.

Hellertown police found Lazu and the car at the Vassis Drive Inn in the 1600 block of Main Street. Officers said they found inside the car blood and hair that appeared to match the victim on the passenger seat. They also found blood on the dashboard and door and shattered glass on the passenger seat.

The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option on Lazu’s bail, if approved by county pre-trial services. Pre-trial approved the 10 percent option, and Lazu was released from Northampton County Prison on Tuesday after $2,500 cash bail was posted on his behalf

Lazu’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14.