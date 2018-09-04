P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window
Attack occurred as the pair left Sands casino
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A New Jersey man is facing assault charges after allegedly hitting a woman as they drove away from Sands casino early Sunday morning.
Bethlehem police charged Luis M. Lazu, of South Main Street in Phillipsburg, with simple assault and harassment following his arrest in Hellertown after the alleged attack. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 44-year-old Sunday morning, setting bail at $25,000.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill at 1140 Hellertown Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an assault victim. Authorities were told the suspect had already left the area.
A responding officer reported the victim had an injury to her chin along with blood around her nose, hands and clothing, according to court records. She was visibly upset and told the officer that Lazu hit her inside his 2002 Honda Accord as they left the casino, according to records.
The victim reported sitting in the passenger seat when Lazu allegedly hit her as they turned onto Daly Avenue. She reported briefly losing consciousness and that the passenger side window had shattered.
Hellertown police found Lazu and the car at the Vassis Drive Inn in the 1600 block of Main Street. Officers said they found inside the car blood and hair that appeared to match the victim on the passenger seat. They also found blood on the dashboard and door and shattered glass on the passenger seat.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option on Lazu’s bail, if approved by county pre-trial services. Pre-trial approved the 10 percent option, and Lazu was released from Northampton County Prison on Tuesday after $2,500 cash bail was posted on his behalf
Lazu’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 14.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness
A Bethlehem man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself in his vehicle.Read More »
- Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward
- Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'
- Easy Eats: Poutine with a spin
- P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window
- Mold continues to affect students returning to school at area districts
- Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Updated Bacteria, chemicals, more lurk in discarded flood debris
- Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
- Updated Bethlehem man facing charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness
- Updated Carbon County jail in Jim Thorpe is on the market
- Updated Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward
- Updated Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'
- Easy Eats: Poutine with a spin
- P'burg man allegedly assaults woman in car, breaking passenger window
- Kavanaugh faces questioning on Capitol Hill before confirmation vote