Pa. Dept. of Education agrees to resolve investigation into alternative education programs
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Education has agreed to resolve a federal civil rights investigation into its statewide system of alternative education programs.
The U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Eastern, Middle, and Western Districts of Pennsylvania made the announcement Monday regarding the programs known as Alternative Education for Disruptive Youth.
Under Pennsylvania law, students in grades 6 through 12 can be referred to these programs for temporary placements when they meet statutory criteria.
These programs are separate from students' usual general education programs, and do not typically offer the same access to instructional programs or activities.
The US Department of Justice received complaints that these alternative education programs discriminated against students based on disability and failed to provide appropriate services to students who are learning English as a second language.
In response, the Department of Justice investigated PDE's approval and oversight of these programs across Pennsylvania. The federal investigation arose under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits state and local government entities, including public schools, from discriminating based on disability.
The Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974 prohibits a state from denying equal educational opportunity based on national origin by failing to take appropriate action to overcome language barriers that impede equal participation by its students in an instructional program.
Under the settlement agreement, PDE will take measures designed to remedy the complaints.
The agreement requires PDE to ensure that students with disabilities receive individual assessments to determine whether they are being placed in alternative education programs because of their disability. The agreement also requires PDE to monitor whether these programs have transferred students with disabilities back to their home schools in a timely manner.
The agreement also requires PDE to guarantee that local educational agencies attempt appropriate interventions before referring students with disabilities to alternative education programs, and to ensure that students are not placed in these programs solely because of their disability.
The agreement will also require PDE to ensure that local educational agencies establish a service plan for students who are learning English in alternative education programs to ensure that they receive appropriate language assistance services.
PDE will also improve its process for receiving and responding to complaints from parents or others regarding alternative education programs, and revise its non-discrimination policies and data monitoring practices to comply with federal law.
