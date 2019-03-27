Palmer Township joins Crimewatch Network

69 News

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Palmer Township residents and business owners can now receive information about criminal activity and road closures related to traffic accidents and submit tips through the Northampton County Crimewatch Network.

Wayne Smith, the township’s deputy chief of police, gave a plug for the new system at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of supervisors. The township has joined Lower Saucon Township on the network, which sends alerts, notices about wanted individuals and other information to smart phones and other electronic devices, Smith said.

A free app, found by searching for the Crimewatch icon, can be downloaded to receive alerts.

Information from the network is also shared on the police department’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, Smith said. Residents can also report crime or incidents through the app and submit reports about the service they received from police officers responding to calls, he added.

“It’s all about information sharing and outreach with the public,” Smith said, noting that three warrants were recently cleared up in a matter of days as a result of the network.

In its 2019 budget, Palmer Township budgeted $4,000 to join the Crimewatch Network.

In other police news, Chief Larry Palmer revealed the new patch that will be on both sleeves of officers’ uniforms. The new shield-shaped patch – with the words courage, integrity and respect – will replace the current round patch.

Supervisor Chairman David Colver asked what was meant by respect. Palmer responded that respect is what residents deserve from the department’s officers.