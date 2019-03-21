Palmer Township police officer involved in crash

Lehigh Valley

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A Palmer Township police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

The police vehicle and another car crashed at Route 248 and Kingston Road just after 9 p.m., police said.

Officials said both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries, police said. He has since been released.

The driver of the other car was not injured, police said.

Officials say police will be looking at dashcam footage to see what led to the crash. Palmer Township police said the officer was conducting routine patrol and was not responding to a call when the crash occurred.

