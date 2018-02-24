Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
Estimated $2 million in damage.
SOUTH WHITEHALL, Pa. - Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Parkland School District bus garage.
It started at the bus garage behind Orefield Middle school around 3:15 a.m. Friday.
District Superintendent Richard Sniscak says 30 buses were destroyed or damaged in the fire or about one-fifth of the district's fleet of buses.
Sixteen buses parked inside the garage were destroyed. At least 14 others parked outside nearby were damaged.
Sniscak estimates the fire caused about $2 million in damages.
He said replacement buses will be borrowed from neighboring districts or rented from bus companies.
"Fortunately, we have good colleagues and good neighbors in the Parkland School District. Many surrounding districts have already reached out to me that have surplus busses," Sniscak said.
Sniscak said security camera footage is being reviewed by investigators, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
The Parkland School District released a statement on Friday afternoon stating that they are optimistic school will be open on Monday but will send an updated message to all parents on Sunday afternoon by 3 p.m.
The District said because classes were canceled on Friday, they will make up the day on Thursday, March 29.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Before the event even started, they were jamming!Read More »
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say
- Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say