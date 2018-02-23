Parkland schools closed after fire tears through bus garage

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Parkland School District canceled classes for all schools Friday after a large fire broke out at a bus garage.

It started around 3:10 a.m. at a garage that houses school buses behind Orefield Middle School on Stadium Drive in South Whitehall Township.

More than 70 firefighters from seven fire departments responded to the scene as flames tore through the building.

24 Photos Zach DeWever | 69 News The Parkland School District superintendent said 16 buses were destroyed and 14 more damaged in a fire early Friday morning.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Parkland school buses
The Parkland School District superintendent said 16 buses were destroyed and 14 more damaged in a fire early Friday morning.
It broke out at a bus garage behind Orefield Middle School around 3 a.m.
More than 70 firefighters responded to the garage as huge flames and smoke shot from the building.
Parkland canceled school Friday and is working on a plan for school Monday. The superintendent said the 30 buses are about one-fifth of their fleet.
Neighbors reported hearing explosions, which fire crews say were the bus tires exploding as the fire spread.
No injuries were reported.

Several neighbors reported hearing explosions. Fire crews said those were bus tires exploding in the fire.

Superintendent Rich Sniscak said about 25 school buses were damaged or destroyed.

Officials said firefighters set up a perimeter around the garage and were able to get it under control a few hours later.

Firefighters removed some damaged roofing to make sure all hotspots were out.

No one was injured.

Officials are trying to determine what started the fire.