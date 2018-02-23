Parkland schools closed after fire tears through bus garage
Superintendent: 25 buses damaged or destroyed
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Parkland School District canceled classes for all schools Friday after a large fire broke out at a bus garage.
It started around 3:10 a.m. at a garage that houses school buses behind Orefield Middle School on Stadium Drive in South Whitehall Township.
More than 70 firefighters from seven fire departments responded to the scene as flames tore through the building.
Several neighbors reported hearing explosions. Fire crews said those were bus tires exploding in the fire.
Superintendent Rich Sniscak said about 25 school buses were damaged or destroyed.
Officials said firefighters set up a perimeter around the garage and were able to get it under control a few hours later.
Firefighters removed some damaged roofing to make sure all hotspots were out.
No one was injured.
Officials are trying to determine what started the fire.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
Before the event even started, they were jamming!Read More »
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say
- Men accused of homicide, phone store robberies face new charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Monster Jam revs and rocks the PPL this weekend
- Parkland School District bus fleet hit by devastating fire
- Local gun store offers free class to LV school employees
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Federal judges to hear Pennsylvania district map challenge
- Parents, students, and schools on edge after Florida shooting
- Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push
- Students slime principal as reward for reaching reading goal
- General Heath's Antiques in Adamstown set to close
- Building affordable housing is a tough sell, businessmen say