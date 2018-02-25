Parkland schools to reopen Monday after bus garage fire

Zach DeWever | 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland district schools will reopen Monday after a fire tore through a bus garage early Friday morning, destroying or damaging 25 school buses.

The fire had started around 3:10 a.m. at a garage that houses school buses behind Orefield Middle School on Stadium Drive in South Whitehall Township.

District schools had been closed on Friday following the fire.

No one was injured.

Officials are trying to determine what started the fire.