Passenger allegedly causes wreck, tells driver he'll 'piece her up'
Victim alleges he choked her with her shirt
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Delaware County man stands accused of causing the car in which he was a passenger to crash and then threatening to cut the driver into pieces and spread her body parts.
Bethlehem police charged Jacob I. Killey, of Brookhaven, Pa., with simple assault and related charges in connection to threats he allegedly made shortly before midnight last Friday. District Judge Douglas Schlegel arraigned the 35-year-old Saturday afternoon, setting bail at $30,000.
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of East First Street just before midnight. The victim told the officer that Killey, a man with whom she had a relationship, had already left the area.
The victim alleges that Killey grabbed her shirt while she was driving, causing her crash into a light pole, according to court records. She reported that he allegedly tried to twist her ankle while she was driving and choked her with her shirt, according to records.
The woman told authorities that Killey also threatened to cut out her tongue and “piece her up” or cut her up and spread her across Lehigh County, according to records.
Authorities charged Killey with simple assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and harassment.
The judge allowed for a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services. Killey failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 14.
