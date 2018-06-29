Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison Scott Allinson walks into court with his family on June 29 for his sentencing hearing. [ + - ] Video Scott Allinson walks into court with his family on June 29 for his sentencing hearing. [ + - ]

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A federal judge has sentenced the Allentown attorney swept up in the pay-to-play scandal that brought down former Mayor Ed Pawlowski to 27 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sanchez on Friday sentenced Scott Allinson to 27 months in prison following his conviction in March of single counts of bribery and conspiracy.

The judge ordered Allinson to serve 27 months on each count followed by three years supervised release. Sanchez ordered that he serve the sentences concurrently.

Asst. U.S. Attorney Anthony Wzorek asked that Allinson be immediately taken into custody. The defense asked that Allinson be given time to report to prison.

Wzorek argued that Allinson’s circumstances have significantly changed in that his appeals to vacate his conviction have been denied and sentencing imposed. He provided the court with examples of other defendants who were immediately taken into custody following sentencing, including former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams.

Defense attorney Megan Scheib argued that the prosecution’s request is “nothing less than punitive.” Allinson is neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community, she said.

Scheib said the testimony offered Friday from character witnesses shows very deep roots to the community. Allinson has already surrendered his passport and was recently in Florida, she said. And he was before court Friday to stand for sentencing, Scheib said.

Prosecutors argued that Allinson was a flight risk, in part, because had assets he could liquidate, an argument the defense roundly dismissed.

Sanchez said that the government made a strong argument regarding remand, noting that Allinson should have been prepared to be taken into custody immediately. After recessing court for about an hour, the judge ordered Allinson remanded into federal custody. He was immediately taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

The defense also requested that the judge recommend that Allinson be allowed to serve his sentence in the federal prison in Schuylkill County, where he can be closer to family and friends. The prosecution did not oppose the request. The judge said he will make the recommendation, noting that the final decision comes from the federal prison bureau.

Defense attorneys were in court on Monday asking Sanchez to vacate the guilty verdict against Allinson and order a new trial. The request was denied.

A federal jury on March 1 convicted Allinson on single counts of bribery and conspiracy for his role in trying to funnel campaign donations to Pawlowski in exchange for promises of legal work for his former law firm, Norris, McLaughlin and Marcus. Specifically, jurors heard secret recordings of Allinson discussing the Allentown Parking Authority’s solicitor position with Pawlowski campaign consultants Mike Fleck and Sam Rucklewicz.

The jury convicted Pawlowski, his co-defendant, on 47 of 54 counts.

Federal investigators had accused the mayor of trading city contracts for campaign contributions to his failed gubernatorial run and abbreviated 2016 U.S. Senate run. Pawlowski’s sentencing date has been continued to Sept. 5. His defense attorney requested more time to review a lengthy pre-sentencing report.

The defense filed arguments asking the judge to deviate from the sentencing guidelines that called for Allinson to serve 27 to 33 months in prison on each count. Included with those arguments were about 30 letters of support for Allinson.

On Friday, the defense presented six character witnesses that spoke of Allinson’s work in the community, his work ethic and his compassion for others. He was described as a “warm and humble person,” as having a “big heart” and a “good friend and confidant.”

Michael Carty, owner of Job Connection Services, testified about how Allinson steered him through difficult times as a business owner and stood by his side more than 20 years ago as he started his current company. Carty told the court that he hired Allinson a few months ago after his former law firm severed ties with Allinson only hours after the guilty plea.

“Honestly, I can say from the bottom of my heart that I never met another human being that I would rather be with than Scott Allinson,” Carty said.

Samantha Allinson, Allinson’s 26-year-old daughter, told the court about the stress that the trial has put on the family. But Allinson has remained the rock of the family throughout it all, she said.

When he addressed the court, Allinson said the letters of support humbled him and illustrated who he is a person.

The words he was heard speaking to Fleck and Rucklewicz “were the product of rare lapse of judgement,” Allinson said. He told the court that he was ashamed of what he said and extremely remorseful that he responded the way he did to hubris and arrogance.

Allinson said he was asking the judge for mercy not for him, but for his family.

Defense attorney William Winning told the judge Friday that Allinson has already been severely punished and penalized. He lost the job he spent a career building, he will soon be disbarred, he will forever be a convicted felon and he has lost his standing in the community, Winning said.

Allinson brought this upon himself with his actions, but he found a job shortly after his conviction in order to support his family and pay his debts, Winning said. He argued that it was easy to see that what happened in this case was a “total aberration” of Allinson’s life and career.

As an attorney, Allinson should have known better than to consort with Fleck and Rucklewicz, Winning said. His actions and comments caught on secret recordings were “flat out wrong” and “arrogant,” and no one is more anxious to prove himself to the judge, family and the FBI than Allinson, Winning said.

While not looking to diminish the seriousness of Allinson’s actions, the defense noted on more than one occasion that he didn’t receive a single penny or legal case as part of the pay-to-play scheme.

In its post-trial motions, the defense argued that Allinson’s actions were a total aberration of character and judgement, a “blip on the radar screen” in an otherwise exemplary career, Wzorek said. But that blip lasted six months and through repeated phone calls with Pawlowski’s political advisors, Wzorek argued.

Allinson didn’t reap any financial benefit from the scheme, but that’s only because the FBI searched Allentown City Hall which led to records being seized from his law firm, Wzorek said. Allinson knew campaign donations would be going to someone he knew could be bought, someone who had aspirations for higher office, he said.

The prosecution asked the judge not to deviate from the sentencing guidelines, in part, because the public is tired of corruption and pay-to-play politics.

“They want honest, fair government,” Wzorek said. They’re entitled to it.”

Wzorek argued that Sanchez’s sentence must be a continued warning to all public officials willing to take a bribe and to those willing to offer them.

Before imposing sentence, Sanchez said that the defense’s request for house arrest or work release was “totally inappropriate” given the seriousness of the charges. While Allinson’s long career and consistent commitment to the community were commendable, a sentence must send the clear message that type of action has serious consequences, the judge said.

Allinson’s work in the community and long years of practice warrant a sentence at the bottom end of the sentencing guidelines, Sanchez said. But a clear message must be sent “because this was a serious crime, there must be serious consequences,” he said.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain issued a statement following Allinson's sentencing.

"This particular brand of criminal behavior is a cancer on our system of laws. Political corruption erodes the public’s trust in government and elected officials," McSwain said. "It is our job to find it and stop it, which is exactly what we did in this case. This defendant cast aside the virtues of hard work and honest pay in favor of an easy buck, and it earned him a well-deserved spot in a prison cell."