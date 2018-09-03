Pen Argyl celebrates Labor Day at 83rd annual parade
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - It may not feel like it outside, but the unofficial end of summer is upon us as the clock winds down on another Labor Day.
But celebrations in the Slate Belt will continue into the evening.
The holiday weekend carnival started on Friday and goes all the way through Monday evening.
Hundreds of people lined the streets in Pen Argyl this afternoon to watch the 83rd annual Labor Day Parade.
"It's been a long time coming here," said Betsy Barry from Pen Argyl.
Barry said she's been attending the parade with her family for over 40 years and said it's a tradition not to be missed.
"Just watching the fire trucks, the kids' faces. We try to get them to toot as loud as they can as much as they can," said Barry.
Fire companies, first responders, high school marching bands and many organizations from Pen Argyl, Bangor and beyond waved to the crowds and threw candy for kids waiting on the side of the street.
"We usually come every year. This is something we like to support. We like to support EMS, fire and police. I just love parades. This is something we've been doing as a tradition every year here," said Donna Klass from Pen Argyl.
Parade watchers say it's a good way to end the summer on a high note and come together as a community.
"All the hard working people of this wonderful country. A lot of us put our lives on the line, a lot of us blue collar workers are struggling every day. Just to be out here to thank them, show them that we're with them. We're here supporting them," said Dave Reid of Pen Argyl.
All proceeds benefit the local fire department.
