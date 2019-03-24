Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus
The Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant was held in Emmaus Saturday evening.
The pageant showcased the talents of some very amazing girls and women. It's organized by a non-profit group whose goal is to provide opportunities for girls and women with special needs to build confidence and reach their full potential.
This is the event's fourth year.
