Lehigh Valley

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus



Posted: Mar 24, 2019 09:19 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 24, 2019 09:21 AM EDT

Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant held in Emmaus

The Pennsylvania Miss Amazing pageant was held in Emmaus Saturday evening.

The pageant showcased the talents of some very amazing girls and women. It's organized by a non-profit group whose goal is to provide opportunities for girls and women with special needs to build confidence and reach their full potential.

This is the event's fourth year.

