People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One week after the mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques, the Lehigh University community came together to remember the 50 lives lost.
Sitting in solidarity, students, staff and community members gathered at Packer Memorial Church on campus to honor the victims killed while worshipping in mosques in New Zealand.
"As human beings we want to make sense of the world and what happens in the world," said Dr. Walead Mosaad, Director of Muslim Student Life at Lehigh University.
Mosaad says while the tragedy will never make sense it's important to talk about it and work toward peace and prevention.
"There are steps we can take, at least beginning with ourselves, to ensure that these types of things don't happen in our community," said Mosaad.
"I don't want to be here today, none of us want to be here today," said Rabbi Steven Nathan, Director of Jewish Student Life.
The event was open to people of all faiths and backgrounds, coming together for a common cause.
"We have to hold out hope that decency and respect for others will prevail," said a speaker.
The vigil was followed by a regular Friday Muslim service, much like the one the victims were participating in when their lives were cut short.
Despite religious differences, everyone's prayers called for peace at a time when the world needs it most.
