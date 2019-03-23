Person found dead at car wash
EMMAUS, Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County say a person was found dead at a car wash Saturday morning.
The body was discovered by someone around 9:30 a.m. at the Emmaus Car Wash on South 12th Street. So far there is no indication on how the person may have died.
Police said the coroner is working to determine the cause.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown man facing homicide charges after Upper Macungie factory shooting
Police: Suspect laid in wait for victimRead More »
- Local members of Congress, experts weight in on conclusion of Mueller report
- Person found dead at car wash
- VIDEO: PPL FalconCam
- Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
Latest From The Newsroom
- Allentown man facing homicide charges after Upper Macungie factory shooting
- Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud
- Local members of Congress, experts weight in on conclusion of Mueller report
- VIDEO: PPL FalconCam
- Person found dead at car wash
- Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for